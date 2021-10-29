Loveland Ski Area To Open This Weekend For 2021-22 Season

You won't have to wait long to hit the slopes at Loveland Ski Area this year. The ski area will welcome back customers for the 2021-2022 season this weekend, according to a press release.

Loveland's Opening Day is Saturday (October 30), and the ski season comes off the heels of a "busy summer," COO Rob Goodell says.

"We’ve been counting down the days to ski season since we closed in May and couldn’t be more excited to welcome everyone back to Loveland for another amazing winter,” Goodell says in the release. “With some help from Mother Nature, our snowmaking team has done an incredible job getting the mountain ready and we invite everyone to come join us for Opening Day on Saturday.”

The ski area also detailed some exciting details for Opening Day:

Chet’s Dream (8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) will "offer skiers and riders access to one top-to-bottom run covered from tree-to-tree with an 18-inch base," Loveland says.

The Opening Day run will be over a mile in length and nearly 1,000 vertical feet, according to staff. Catwalk, Mambo, and Home Run will be part of the run.

Loveland also has some other projects in the works, including the Valley Lodge Expansion, a bigger Rental Shop, and their upcoming Snowcat Tours. They plan to launch the Tours in January.

The ski area will be open seven days a week until Closing Day in early May. Lifts will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and designated holidays. Guests are required to wear masks inside all Loveland facilities this season.

Click here for lift ticket prices. Check out this link for season passes.