Minneapolis Named On Of The Oldest Renting Cities In America

Newly built apartments are great, but they don't have the same charm as older apartment buildings.

Some of the country's major cities are home to the oldest apartment buildings that are still rented to tenants. RentCafe, a nationwide apartment search website, analyzed data and released a list of the cities with the oldest apartment buildings.

"We decided to take a leap into the past: We're crossing the threshold of America's oldest apartments buildings and tapping into their everlasting charm. As years go by, architecture remains the thing that outlasts the past as much as it defines it."

To find which apartment buildings are the oldest in the country, RentCafe analyzed rental properties completed before 1950, have 50 or more units, and are still renting out to tenants.

Minneapolis was listed as the second oldest renting city in the U.S.

According to the report, here are the top five oldest apartment buildings in Minneapolis:

709 Douglas Avenue

Building Age: 131

Best

Building Age: 121

Drexel

Building Age: 121

Laurel Village

Building Age: 121

The Roselle

Building Age: 121

Here are the top 10 oldest renting cities in America:

Boston, Massachusetts Minneapolis, Minnesota Springfield, Massachusetts Cincinnati, Ohio San Francisco, California Manhattan, New York Milwaukee, Wisconsin Seattle, Washington St. Louis, Missouri Jersey City, New Jersey

To view the entire report, click here.