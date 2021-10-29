Ohio Workers Are Among The Most Sleep Deprived In The U.S.

If you feel like you’ve been hitting the snooze button a lot lately, you’re not alone.

Most people in the U.S. — 70% — say they don’t get enough sleep, but some people get even fewer hours than others. That’s why Zippia, a career research hub, analyzed which states have the most sleep-deprived employees, sharing its findings on Thursday (October 28). Here’s how they did it:

“The National Safety Council’s survey on sleep deprivation looked into both prevalence and outcomes of poor sleep. Insufficient sleep was defined as under 6 hours a night. The chart- and data displayed- refers to workers who on average get less than 6 hours of sleep nightly…The state level data comes from the 2014 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS), a state-based telephone survey of health-related behaviors conducted annually in the U.S…The fatigue calculator uses this data to estimate the prevalence of sleep deficiency across states.”

So, how sleep deprived are Ohioans? Ohio comes in at No. 12 in a tie with New Jersey, making those workers some of the most sleep deprived in the nation.

Here are the Top 10 states with the most sleep deprived workers:

Hawaii Kentucky Georgia Alabama Maryland New York Indiana South Carolina Michigan Delaware

See the full rankings from Zippia here.