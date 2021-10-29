Perrie Edwards Reveals Unexpected Details About Her Son's Birth
By Emily Lee
October 29, 2021
It's a busy time for Perrie Edwards. Not only did the Little Mix star welcome her first child, a son named Axel, with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in August, but she's also getting ready to launch her very own fashion line.
The 28-year-old singer hopped on Instagram Live on Thursday (October 28) to share more information about her brand Disora with fans. Though she did share exciting details about Disora, she ended up recapping the night she gave birth for the first time. “Bubba Axel is literally my obsession right now," Perrie gushed about her newborn son, before revealing "he came three weeks early."
“My mom basically came to the house on a Wednesday to help me set up the nursery, get everything ready for the baby and she’s like, ‘I’m coming three weeks early is that okay? Like to help you set up?’ I was like ‘Definitely come three weeks early,” Perrie recalled. Two nights after her mom's arrival, the pop star's water broke.
“I ran into my mom’s room and I was like, ‘Mom I think my waters have broke.’ She was like, ‘No, you’ve probably peed the bed, go to bed. It’s probably your bladder, you can’t control your bladder these days,’" Perrie shared with a laugh. "I was like, ‘No, no, no, no mom something seriously is happening. I think my waters has broke."
Her boyfriend, a professional soccer player, was not at home when Perrie's water broke. She and her mom went to the hospital to make sure she hadn't actually wet herself before alerting Alex of the situation.“We wanted to make sure my waters had actually broken when we got to the hospital just in case. I called him and he got worried and came rushing to the hospital. Could you imagine if I had peed myself and he came from the hotel,” Perrie continued, still laughing at the memory.
Though her son's arrival was quite early, Perrie still described his birth as the ‘most exciting thing’ she’s ever experienced. “Yeah, so three weeks early. It was a big surprise,” she said. “He made an early arrival which I’m not mad at, because we got like three bonus weeks, that’s what I keep calling them.”
In addition to being a new mom and launching Disora, Perrie is also set to release a special tenth-anniversary record with her Little Mix bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirwall in a few weeks. The album, titled Between Us, will include the biggest hits over their previous records, as well as five brand new songs.
“We can’t believe it has been 10 years. Time has flown, and when you look back we have done so much that we’re super proud of,” Perrie said in a statement. Jade chimed in, as well, saying it's going "to be great to have all our big hits as a band on one album for the first time, celebrating 10 massive years of Little Mix. The tracks also show how much we have grown as artists, from ‘Wings’ to ‘Heartbreak Anthem’.”
“We’re also really excited to release five brand new Little Mix songs that we’ve been creating," Leigh-Anne said of Between Us. We can’t wait for our fans to hear the new tracks we’ve been working on. We hope they love them as much as we do!”
Between Us drops on November 12.