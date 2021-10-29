Her boyfriend, a professional soccer player, was not at home when Perrie's water broke. She and her mom went to the hospital to make sure she hadn't actually wet herself before alerting Alex of the situation.“We wanted to make sure my waters had actually broken when we got to the hospital just in case. I called him and he got worried and came rushing to the hospital. Could you imagine if I had peed myself and he came from the hotel,” Perrie continued, still laughing at the memory.

Though her son's arrival was quite early, Perrie still described his birth as the ‘most exciting thing’ she’s ever experienced. “Yeah, so three weeks early. It was a big surprise,” she said. “He made an early arrival which I’m not mad at, because we got like three bonus weeks, that’s what I keep calling them.”

In addition to being a new mom and launching Disora, Perrie is also set to release a special tenth-anniversary record with her Little Mix bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirwall in a few weeks. The album, titled Between Us, will include the biggest hits over their previous records, as well as five brand new songs.

“We can’t believe it has been 10 years. Time has flown, and when you look back we have done so much that we’re super proud of,” Perrie said in a statement. Jade chimed in, as well, saying it's going "to be great to have all our big hits as a band on one album for the first time, celebrating 10 massive years of Little Mix. The tracks also show how much we have grown as artists, from ‘Wings’ to ‘Heartbreak Anthem’.”

“We’re also really excited to release five brand new Little Mix songs that we’ve been creating," Leigh-Anne said of Between Us. We can’t wait for our fans to hear the new tracks we’ve been working on. We hope they love them as much as we do!”

Between Us drops on November 12.