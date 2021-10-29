RaeLynn, 'The Redneck Fairy,' Has A Word Of Advice On Halloween Costumes

By Kelly Fisher

October 29, 2021

60 CMA Anniversary Celebration
Photo: Getty Images

RaeLynn is ready for Halloween, and she took to Instagram with a word of advice for anyone in search of a last-minute costume.

The country songbird donned a pink dress as she put on a pair of wings and a beard. She explained her getup with a word of advice in her caption: “Alright kids, Don’t be last minute to get your costume cause then you will end up being whatever’s left which in my case was ‘the Redneck Fairy’ 😂”

Even though RaeLynn said the “Redneck Fairy” was a culmination of taking “whatever’s left” of the costume items, fans were “obsessed” with her creativity. “Yessss👏👏👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️❤️ you’ve inspired me,” one commenter wrote. “My favorite costume I’ve ever seen😍,” another called it. One fan even suggested a new name for the creative costume: “I think Hairy Godmother is more fitting haha”

So far, the fall has been an eventful season for RaeLynn. She released her highly-anticipated, 14-track album BAYTOWN, following her 2020 EP of the same title. The new collection, named a nod to her Texas hometown, includes collaborations with Mitchell Tenpenny and Blake SheltonKane BrownTyler HubbardRhett Akins and more.

But before her album release, RaeLynn marked an even sweeter milestone: She and husband Josh Davis welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Daisy Rae. RaeLynn gushed that she was “so thankful for our little blonde miracle” when she shared Daisy Rae’s first photos on Instagram.

See RaeLynn as the “Redneck Fairy” here:

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices