RaeLynn, 'The Redneck Fairy,' Has A Word Of Advice On Halloween Costumes

RaeLynn is ready for Halloween, and she took to Instagram with a word of advice for anyone in search of a last-minute costume.

The country songbird donned a pink dress as she put on a pair of wings and a beard. She explained her getup with a word of advice in her caption: “Alright kids, Don’t be last minute to get your costume cause then you will end up being whatever’s left which in my case was ‘the Redneck Fairy’ 😂”

Even though RaeLynn said the “Redneck Fairy” was a culmination of taking “whatever’s left” of the costume items, fans were “obsessed” with her creativity. “Yessss👏👏👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️❤️ you’ve inspired me,” one commenter wrote. “My favorite costume I’ve ever seen😍,” another called it. One fan even suggested a new name for the creative costume: “I think Hairy Godmother is more fitting haha”

So far, the fall has been an eventful season for RaeLynn. She released her highly-anticipated, 14-track album BAYTOWN, following her 2020 EP of the same title. The new collection, named a nod to her Texas hometown, includes collaborations with Mitchell Tenpenny and Blake Shelton. Kane Brown, Tyler Hubbard, Rhett Akins and more.

But before her album release, RaeLynn marked an even sweeter milestone: She and husband Josh Davis welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Daisy Rae. RaeLynn gushed that she was “so thankful for our little blonde miracle” when she shared Daisy Rae’s first photos on Instagram.

See RaeLynn as the “Redneck Fairy” here: