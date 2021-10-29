Rep. Adam Kinzinger Won't Seek Reelection Next Year

Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger announced that he will not seek reelection next year. His decisions come after the Illinois state legislature unveiled a new Congressional map that combined his district with the district of another incumbent Republican, Rep. Darin LaHood.

"I cannot focus on both a reelection to Congress and a broader fight nationwide. I want to make it clear. This isn't the end of my political future, but the beginning," Kinzinger said in a five-minute video. "Serving six terms in Congress has been an honor of a lifetime."

Kinzinger has been one of the most vocal critics of former President Donald Trump and was one of ten Republicans who voted to impeach him following the riots at the U.S. Capitol. He is one of two Republicans serving on the House select committee investigating the events of January 6.

While Kinzinger didn't call out Trump by name, he did blast political leaders who have continued to push lies on the American people.

"We've allowed leaders to reach power selling the false premise that strength comes from degrading others and dehumanizing those that look, act, or think differently than we do," he said. "As a country, we've fallen for those lies. And now, we face a poisoned country filled with outrage blinding our ability to achieve real strength."