This Is The Most Haunted Place In Louisiana

Since America was founded centuries ago, there have been plenty of battles, accidents, and death that have marked the land and had a lasting effect that some people report feeling to this day. With all that history, it's no surprise that people around the country have reported seeing spirits of the past still walking around.

Treetopia gathered data like number of reported ghost sightings to release a report of the most haunted places in each state, including a spooky spot in Louisiana.

The Pelican State has long been considered to be pretty haunted, but the list ranks it in the bottom half of the list as the 32nd most haunted state in America with 709 reported sightings of spirits. Of all the towns around the state, New Orleans was named the most haunted with 26 reported ghost sightings.

The list goes a step further, however, to pinpoint where exactly in the most haunted town the ghost sightings are reported. As it turns out, St. Louis Cemetery No. 1 in New Orleans is reported to be the most haunted place in all of Louisiana. It's no surprise this final resting place is reportedly haunted since many people consider cemeteries to be a great place to see a spirit or two.

Other supposedly haunted spots around the country including colleges, hospitals and battlefields.

Check out the full report here.