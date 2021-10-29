This Is The Most Haunted Place In North Carolina

By Sarah Tate

October 29, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Since America was founded centuries ago, there have been plenty of battles, accidents, and death that have marked the land and had a lasting effect that some people report feeling to this day. With all that history, it's no surprise that people around the country have reported seeing spirits of the past still walking around.

Treetopia gathered data like number of reported ghost sightings to release a report of the most haunted places in each state, including a spooky spot in North Carolina.

According to the list, North Carolina ranks 15th on the list of most haunted states in America, with 1,538 reported sightings of spirits. Of all the towns around the state, Camp Lejeune was actually named the most haunted with 42 reported ghost sightings.

The list goes a step further, however, to pinpoint where exactly in the most haunted town the ghost sightings are reported. As it turns out, Camp Lejeune Marine Base near the coast is reported to be the most haunted place in all of North Carolina. Built in the 1940s, it's no surprise this military base and its long history may have a few spirits still walking around.

Other supposedly haunted spots around the country including colleges, hospitals and battlefields.

Check out the full report here.

