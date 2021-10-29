This Is The No. 1 'Must-Drive' Roadway In Georgia For A Scenic Road Trip

By Kelly Fisher

October 29, 2021

Aerial Road Trip in Catskill Mountain New York
Photo: Getty Images

Now that leaves are changing color, it’s the perfect time for a scenic road trip.

Gorgeous attractions span the U.S., so travelers won’t have to go far or make big plans in advance. Stacker, a data journalism hub, compiled the must-drive roads in every state. They did it using information from:

“…the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration and state travel guides to locate must-drive roads in every U.S. state to help any would-be road tripper to narrow down their options. We researched roadways for the devilishly daring, the tranquil soul, the lonesome and lovesick, the wildlife lover, the fisherman and more, leaving no parkway unturned in order to bring joy to road warriors across the nation.”

So, which roadway is a “must-drive” in Georgia? The Russell-Brasstown Scenic Byway. Here’s why it stands out, according to Stacker:

“With views of the Chattahoochee River and the Appalachian Mountains, the Russell-Brasstown Scenic Byway’s 41-mile loop offers some of the most luscious views of Georgia’s timberland. Four different states can be seen from the top of Brasstown Bald Mountain.”

See the full list of must-drive roadways in the U.S. here.

