Tyler Farr Lends Powerful Voice To Domestic Violence Survivors In New Song

By Kelly Fisher

October 29, 2021

2021 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
Photo: Getty Images

Tyler Farr’s latest song serves as an anthem to domestic violence survivors, and it’s eliciting powerful stories from women who have overcome abusive relationships.

Farr released “Cover Girl” during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and since he debuted the song, fans reached out to share their stories of survival. Voicemails inspired Farr to premiere a new music video on Thursday (October 28) to include their personal accounts. He previously shared in a tweet that he’s “been listening to the voicemails you’ve been leaving…I have no words. Thank you for sharing your stories! Give me a call and let me know how the song has helped you - +1 615-237-8369.”

After hearing their stories, Farr said in a statement:

“When I wrote ‘Cover Girl,’ I was hoping it would give someone the courage to get out of a hard situation. Seeing and hearing all the stories has had a big impact on me and I’m hoping we can help even more people through your strength. Watch the new version of the ‘Cover Girl’ video, listen to these amazing women tell their stories, and stay strong.”

Farr added, for anyone who needs help:

“If you find yourself, or someone you know, experiencing relationship abuse, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit their website, https://www.thehotline.org

Watch the latest “Cover Girl” music video here:

