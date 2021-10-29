Vancouver Dad Accused Of Helping Son Beat Up Another Kid At Bus Stop

A Vancouver, Washington man is facing charges for his alleged involvement in a fight -- but it wasn't with another adult.

KPTV says 32-year-old Suad Sejfovic was arrested last week on accusations that he restrained a 12-year-old boy as his son whaled on him. Court documents say there was video footage of Sejfovic encouraging his son to attack the victim at a bus stop near the intersection of Unander Avenue and West 31st Street.

The father was allegedly shown "holding the 12-year-old boy's arms behind him while his son threw punches, leaving him unable to defend himself," records claim. Vancouver Police reviewed the footage and took Sejvoic into custody.

He was booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of unlawful imprisonment and third-degree assault of a child. Reporters say the dad was later released on a $5,000 bond. He's scheduled to be arraigned on November 5.

There are more wild stories of parents fighting children. Just last month, an Alabama mom was charged after getting on a school bus stop and fighting an 11-year-old student. She claims the victim was bullying her child.

Then, there was the news of a 12-year-old kid getting attacked on a public bus in California -- and no one stepped in to stop it.