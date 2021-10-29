ZAYN's Sister Posts Telling Message Amid Reports He 'Struck' Yolanda Hadid

ZAYN's sister, Waliyha, has backed her pop star sibling amid the allegations that he "struck" Gigi Hadid's mother, Yolanda.

After the word spread of the family dispute, one of his younger siblings took to Instagram Story to share a family photo and accompanying message that felt a bit too pointed amid the drama. "All we need," she captioned the image quote, which included sentiments about family ties. "@zayn you are so loved by us all," she added.

Additionally, she went to the lengths to share some thoughts about karma and revenge, courtesy of author Jessica Brody. "Karma comes after everyone eventually. You can't get away with screwing people over your whole life, I don't care who you are," the message read. "What goes around comes around. That's how it works. Sooner or later the universe will serve you the revenge that you deserve."

After TMZ went public with the details about the alleged assault, ZAYN took to Twitter to argue that the issue "was and still should be a private matter." He went on to deny the allegations in an explicit statement to the celebrity gossip outlet, but later on, he reportedly pled guilty to four harassment charges for incidents involving Yolanda and Gigi. He and Gigi also reportedly split amid the drama.