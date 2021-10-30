2021 iHeartCountry Festival: All The Must-See Moments

The iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One returned to take over Austin, Texas once again, and this year's show did NOT disappoint. With a star-studded lineup and plenty of surprises, the concert was as epic as ever.

Taking the stage at Frank Erwin Center this weekend (Oct. 30th) were stars like Blake Shelton, Toby Keith, Little Big Town, Jake Owen, Lee Brice, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell, Chase Rice, Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots, and special guest Walker Hayes — and it was all hosted by Bobby Bones.

Country legend George Strait also made an appearance during the show to perform during the iHeartRadio "We're All Country" Guitar Pull powered by RAM Trucks, alongside Maddie & Tae and Parker McCollum (the latter two artists also performed earlier during Daytime Village at the iHeartCountry Festival).

Take a look at all of the must-see moments from the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival below!

Toby Keith Raises His Red Solo Cup to First Responders

Toby Keith kicked off the entire night with an amazing set featuring songs like "Made In America," "Beer 4 My Horses," "Should've Been A Cowboy," "Old School" and more. The country star also raised a red solo cup to all first responders and military.