2021 iHeartCountry Festival: All The Must-See Moments
By Taylor Fields
October 31, 2021
The iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One returned to take over Austin, Texas once again, and this year's show did NOT disappoint. With a star-studded lineup and plenty of surprises, the concert was as epic as ever.
Taking the stage at Frank Erwin Center this weekend (Oct. 30th) were stars like Blake Shelton, Toby Keith, Little Big Town, Jake Owen, Lee Brice, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell, Chase Rice, Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots, and special guest Walker Hayes — and it was all hosted by Bobby Bones.
Country legend George Strait also made an appearance during the show to perform during the iHeartRadio "We're All Country" Guitar Pull powered by RAM Trucks, alongside Maddie & Tae and Parker McCollum (the latter two artists also performed earlier during Daytime Village at the iHeartCountry Festival).
Take a look at all of the must-see moments from the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival below!
Toby Keith Raises His Red Solo Cup to First Responders
Toby Keith kicked off the entire night with an amazing set featuring songs like "Made In America," "Beer 4 My Horses," "Should've Been A Cowboy," "Old School" and more. The country star also raised a red solo cup to all first responders and military.
George Strait Joins Maddie & Tae and Parker McCollum for the iHeartRadio "We're All Country" Guitar Pull powered by RAM Trucks
Madde & Tae and Parker McCollum surprised the crowd after being introduced by Bobby Bones as they sat on stage for an amazing guitar pull. During the special moment, the duo performed songs like "Die From A Broken Heart" and George Strait cover "Run," while McCollum performed "To Be loved By You" and "Carrying Your Love with Me" (also a George Strait cover). Then, the country icon himself joined the group on stage, and performed his new song "The Weight Of The Badge," honoring all first responders, as well as "Amarillo By Morning."
Blake Shelton Paused His Performance To Each Fans His New Song
Blake Shelton loves when his fans sing along to his songs during concerts — which is why he paused his iHeartCountry Festival set to teach the crowd his newest song "Come Back As A Country Boy." The country star also performed his oldest song, coincidentally and appropriately titled "Austin," as well as "Boys Round Here," "Honey Bee," Ol Red" and "God's Country."
Scotty McCreery Honors Everyone Who "Should Be Here"
After a difficult year for many in the midst of the pandemic, Scotty McCreery took a second to honor anyone who has lost loved ones during his emotional song, "You Should Be Here." The singer/songwriter also performed songs including "Single Saturday Night," "Love You Too Late," "Break Up In the End," and his tribute to exes everywhere, "You Ain't Worth The Whiskey."
Bobby Bones Gives TikTok Singer Josh Woods A Big Break On Stage
After discovering and duetting a singer who went viral on TikTok — Josh Woods — Bobby Bones gave him a big shot when he invited Woods (who currently still works at a car wash), on stage in front of a full Frank Erwin Center to sing Brooks & Dunn's hit "Neon Moon" ... and Josh did AMAZING. Bobby also performed several more songs with his band, the Raging Idiots, including "Hobby Lobby Bobby" and "Fanny Pack."
Lee Brice Had All The Hands In The Air During Electric Performance
Lee Brice rocked out on stage as he shredded it up on the guitar during his set — it was definitely a hands-in-the-air/air-guitar-in-your-seat moment. During his set, he performed songs like "More Beer," "Hard 2 Love," "Soul," "Memory," "Rumor" and "One of Them Girls."
Little Big Town Takes Over The Stage Like a "Tornado"
Little Big Town captured the iHeartCountry Music Festival audience with an amazing career-spanning set, including songs like "Boondocks," "Pontoon," "Better Man," "Tornado," "Little White Church," "Girl Crush" and "Wine Beer Whiskey."
Jake Owen Proves He Is the "Best Thing Since Backroads"
Jake Owen completely rocked the house during his set, which he closed out with the electrifying "I Was Jack (You Were Diane)." The country star also performed his new song, "Best Thing Since Backroads," and fan favorites like "Down To The Honkytonk," "Barefoot Blue Jean Night," "Made For You" and more.
Carly Pearce Brings The Sequins and Fringe to Austin
Carly Pearce lit up the stage with her sequin and fringe jacket and matching boots during her performance during this year's iHeartCountry Festival, which included songs like "Next Girl," "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" and "Every Little Thing." To close out the set, Pearce surprised the crowd with Lee Brice to help her sing their duet "I Hope You Are Happy Now."
Chase Rice Encourages Sing-Along to Celebrate First No. 1 Song "Eyes On You"
Chase Rice got nostalgic during his iHeartCountry Festival performance. While performing "Eyes On You," he encouraged everyone in the arena to sing-along to one of the choruses after explaining that it was his first No. 1 song. And, speaking of hit songs, Rice also performed Florida Georgia Line's iconic "Cruise," which he co-wrote!
Walker Hayes Got "Fancy Like" On Stage
He's fancy like Applebee's on a date night, and so Walker Hayes spoiled the crowd at this year's iHeartCountry Festival with his hit song "Fancy Like."