2021 iHeartCountry Festival Red Carpet: See The Looks

October 31, 2021

Photo: Getty Images for iHeartRadio

We celebrated all things country at our 2021 iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday (October 30) when the biggest names in the genre took to one stage in Austin, Texas. Amid the performances, some of your country favorites, including Chase Rice, Carly Pearce and Jake Owen, took to the red carpet backstage of the Frank Erwin Center to show the cameras just what they were working with and we’ve rounded up the looks for your viewing pleasure. Scroll on below to see the fashion that took over our annual affair!

Bobby Bones

Photo: Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Parker McCollum

Photo: Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Frank Ray

Photo: Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Lee Brice

Photo: Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Chase Rice

Photo: Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Maddie & Tae

Photo: Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Cassie DiLaura

Photo: Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Emily Curl

Photo: Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Josh Woods

Photo: Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Carly Pearce

Photo: Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Jake Owen

Photo: Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Asher Angel

Photo: Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Walker Hayes

Photo: Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Cole Swindell

Photo: Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Little Big Town

2021 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One – Backstage
Photo: Getty Images for
