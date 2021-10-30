Bobby Bones Gives TikTok Singer Big Break At iHeartCountry Festival

By Sarah Tate

October 31, 2021

Photo: Ismael Quintanilla for iHeartRadio

Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots took the stage at the iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One on October 30 and helped give an unknown singer his big break.

Musical comedy duo Bobby Bones and Producer Eddie lit up the stage for their upbeat set, treating the audience to some of their most popular songs like "Hobby Lobby Bobby" and "Fanny Pack" as well as a performance of "Fall Out" by Adam Hambrick. However it was their last song that was the most inspiring.

They kicked off their set with "Hobby Lobby Bobby," a tune inspired by Bobby's time working at the major arts and crafts store, before transforming into a couple of "modern day Mary Poppins" with a fun performance of "Fanny Pack," even donning matching bright green fanny packs.

Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots ended their set by paying tribute to a classic country duo, covering the Brooks & Dunn hit "Neon Moon" with special guest Josh Woods. Bones recently discovered Woods on TikTok after he posted a video of himself singing "Neon Moon," a cover that blew away the radio show host. During an appearance on The Bobby Bones Show, Woods revealed that he is a general manager at a car wash and makes TikTok videos while he's not busy at work.

Woods fit right in with the band as they led the crowd into the chorus with the lyrics, "If you lose your one and only, there's always room here for the lonely to watch your broken dreams, dance in and out of the beams of a neon moon."

Photo: Ismael Quintanilla for iHeartRadio

Aside from his hosting and performing duties, Bobby Bones has had a busy year. In July, he and longtime girlfriend Caitlin Parker tied the knot at their Nashville home in front of family and friends. The groom looked dapper in a custom suit and bow tie while the bride looked beautiful in a Galia Lahav gown.

Earlier this month, the newlyweds also graced the cover of Nashville Lifestyles for the magazine's 25 Most Beautiful People issue.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices