Celebrities Transform Themselves While Showing Off Their Halloween Costumes
By Ariel King
October 30, 2021
With it currently being Halloween weekend, celebrities have begun taking to their Instagram and Twitter pages to show off what they've decided to dress up as. From Disney princesses and animals to villains and clowns, we've collected some of our favorite celebrity Halloween costumes.
Megan Thee Stallion dressed up as Cruella de Ville, fit with a Dalmatian wig
Saweetie brings to life Halle Berry's cat woman as she strut her stuff, and Halle Berry herself even makes an appearance in Saweetie's short clip showing off her costume!
Normani falls in love with Nemo as a goldfish
Doja Cat rules Atlantis as Princess Kida
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian carry the spirit of punk rock as Sid and Nancy
Kendall Jenner came back from the dead as she channeled the Corpse Bride
Lizzo dressed up as Baby Yoda, and is likely taking home award for Best Halloween Costume as she brings everyone's favorite character to life
John Legend and Chrissy Teigan transformed into the Addams Family
Luke Bryan's family turned into American Gladiators as they fought their way through an obstacle course
French Montana channeled The Weeknd's After Hours era as he wrapped himself in gauze
I DON’T REALLY CARE pic.twitter.com/UzPoWHtOZB— French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) October 28, 2021
Billie Eilish sported a lobster onesie while walking around town
only billie eilish can look cure as a crab lobster shrimp thing pic.twitter.com/8DG2yI13s3— Neptune (@hugsfor_bil) October 21, 2021
Keep the Halloween spirit going by streaming iHeartRadio's Halloween Radio, and if you want to get spooky, stream tune into iHeartRadio's Ghost Stories Radio to get a cool chill running down your spine.