Jake Owen Makes It Rain Guitar Picks At The iHeartCountry Festival

Jake Owen made his way onto the stage for the iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One after being introduced by Cole Swindell and Chase Rice. Kicking off with his latest hit, "Best Thing Since Backroads," Owen brought in an epic feel to the iHeartCountry Festival crowd. "I've never had to follow George Strait before, so this is going to be a hard one," Owen joked before a twining guitar solo that led into the first verse of "Best Thing Since Backward Roads."

Owen's glittering guitar and bedazzled blazer shined, his enthusiasm at being on stage infectious. Whatever fears he may have felt following George Strait ahead of performance melted away once he began performing. Switching out his electric guitar for an acoustic one ahead of his second song of the night, "Down To The Honkytonk," Owen spoke in awe to not only have the opportunity to be back on stage post-pandemic, but to be in Texas. Flicking his guitar picks into crowd as they sang back to him, and putting his hands up in the air encouraging to them to clap, Owen went into his hit song "Barefoot Blue Jean Night." The crowd sang back to Owen, wrapping their arms around one another as the lights danced across the audience.