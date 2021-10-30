On Saturday (October 30), Little Big Town took the stage at the iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One in Austin, Texas. As always, this show highlights the biggest artists in country music for one unforgettable night of performances. In addition to Little Big Town, the Frank Erwin Center hosted Blake Shelton, Toby Keith, Jake Owen, Carly Pearce, and more.

To kick things off, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook went with 'Boondocks.' While the beginning of this song saw the band shrouded in shadows as they sang about being proud of where they came from, they had the crowd excitedly taking over on vocals by the end.

Following their crowd-pleasing performance of 'Boondocks,' Little Big Town quickly jumped into 'Pontoon.' Even though we're well into fall now, this track had everybody feeling like it was the height of summer inside the Frank Erwin Center.

The band then slowed things down with 'Better Man' before playing 'Tornado,' "Little White Church,' and 'Girl Crush.' They saved fan-favorite track 'Wine Beer Whiskey' for their big finale. The crowd was off their feet, having the time of their lives during this set.