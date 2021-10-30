Little Bit Of Pink: See Little Big Town's 2021 iHeartCountry Fest Outfits

By Emily Lee

October 31, 2021

Photo: Ismael Quintanilla for IHeartRadio

On Saturday (October 30), Little Big Town took the stage at the iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One in Austin, Texas. As always, this show highlights the biggest artists in country music for one unforgettable night of performances. In addition to Little Big Town, the Frank Erwin Center hosted Blake Shelton, Toby Keith, Jake Owen, Carly Pearce, and more.

To kick things off, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook went with 'Boondocks.' While the beginning of this song saw the band shrouded in shadows as they sang about being proud of where they came from, they had the crowd excitedly taking over on vocals by the end.

Following their crowd-pleasing performance of 'Boondocks,' Little Big Town quickly jumped into 'Pontoon.' Even though we're well into fall now, this track had everybody feeling like it was the height of summer inside the Frank Erwin Center.

The band then slowed things down with 'Better Man' before playing 'Tornado,' "Little White Church,' and 'Girl Crush.' They saved fan-favorite track 'Wine Beer Whiskey' for their big finale. The crowd was off their feet, having the time of their lives during this set.

Little Big Town's performance was definitely a bright spot at the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival—and so were their outfits. They were some of the best-dressed performers of the night with their coordinating pink ensembles, especially Fairchild and Schlapman.

Photo: Ismael Quintanilla for iHeartRadio
Photo: Ismael Quintanilla for iHeartRadio

Little Big Town released their ninth album, Nightfall, back in January 2020. In 2021, they teamed up with Cheat Codes and Bryn Christopher for 'Never Love You Again.' They're set to head out on tour with The Eagles soon, as well. "We’ve been DYING to share this news," Little Big Town recently gushed on Instagram ."What a bucket list dream come true. We’re headed to Europe, including HYDE PARK, with The Eagles!!!!"

Little Big Town
