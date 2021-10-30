Relive The Best of 2021 iHeartCountry Daytime Village

October 30, 2021

Photo: Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Way before the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival kicked off on Saturday (October 30), festivity outside of the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas was at an all-time high. With a line-up including Frank Ray, Maddie & Tae and Carly Pearce, we kept the celebration of country music going all day (and night) long. Scroll on below to see some of the biggest moments from our iHeartCountry Daytime Village.

Frank Ray

Daytime Village At The 2021 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One – Show
Photo: Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Photo: Ismael Quintanilla for iHeartRadio
Daytime Village At The 2021 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One – Backstage
Photo: Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Maddie & Tae

Photo: Ismael Quintanilla for iHeartRadio
Photo: Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Photo: Ismael Quintanilla for iHeartRadio
Photo: Getty Images for iHeartRadio

As You Were

Photo: Ismael Quintanilla for iHeartRadio
Photo: Ismael Quintanilla for iHeartRadio
Photo: Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Carly Pearce

Photo: Ismael Quintanilla for iHeartRadio
Photo: Ismael Quintanilla for iHeartRadio
Photo: Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Parker McCollum

Photo: Ismael Quintanilla for iHeartRadio
Photo: Ismael Quintanilla for iHeartRadio
Photo: Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Chase Rice

Photo: Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Photo: Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Photo: Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Photo: Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices