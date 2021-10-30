Will Smith Reveals He Once Considered Suicide in Weight-Loss Docuseries

"What you've come to understand as Will Smith, the alien-annihilating MC, the bigger-than-life movie star, is largely a construction, a carefully crafted and honed character designed to protect myself. To hide myself from the world. To hide the coward."

The docuseries will be released on November 8, on YouTube, and follows Smith trying to get into the best shape he had ever been in while working toward bettering his mental health. November 8 will also see the publication of Will Smith's official memoir. While the trailer shows that Smith found it difficult to continue with his initial goal of losing 20 lbs in 20 weeks in the midst of writing his memoir and battling his demons, it also finds the actor managing to find catharsis in doing so.

If you or someone you know needs help today, you can find help by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.