Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter doesn't do anything unless he can do it to the fullest and his Rock & Hall of Fame induction ceremony was no different. In front of a packed house in Cleveland, legendary comedian Dave Chappelle provided a moving tribute for the legendary lyricist as he became one of the few rappers to ever be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

"This is an incredible honor to induct this next man into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. But I need everybody in rock & roll know that even though we are honoring him, he is ours. He is hip-hop. Forever and ever and a day," Chappelle told the crowd at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday night.

"Hova, my friend. I’m a fan. I’m honored that I got a chance to know you. You embody Black excellence, how great we can be. When Barack Obama was running for president, I sat in an arena in Columbus, and watched you influence the crowd and make sure we’re unified and vote as a body. I understand who you are. And I understand what you do and I a very grateful for your contribution to this art. And I am honored to be the n---- that gets to say, 'My n----, welcome to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.'”