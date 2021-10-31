How You Can Have The Ultimate NYC Experience With Mary J. Blige
By Taylor Fields
November 1, 2021
The legendary Mary J. Blige will be performing during an epic concert in New York City next month on November 18th, and one of the star's biggest fans and some friends are going to enjoy the show and have the ultimate NYC experience — Mary J. Blige style.
In a new contest, iHeartRadio is teaming up with R&B icon to send one lucky winner and up to three friends to NYC to see Mary J. Blige live in concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn with VIP tickets, and a custom video message from Mary herself to toast the winners before the show. Then, the winner and their guests will enjoy dinner at one of Blige's favorite 5-star restaurants in New York. And of course, they will all be going home with autographed "No More Drama" hoodies.
Enter HERE for your chance to win!
Next year, Blige is set to take over an even bigger stage when she performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
Earlier this year, Mary gave fans an intimate look at her origins and journey after releasing her Amazon documentary My Life. Directed by Vanessa Roth, the doc highlights her 1994 My Life album, in addition to the struggles that were going on in her personal life. In the film's trailer, she explained, "My Life is probably my darkest album at one of the darkest times I’ve had. Most of the time, I was just depressed and didn’t want to live. I had it all inside and I was able to sing it and write it, and I didn’t know that so many people felt the same way."