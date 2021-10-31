How You Can Have The Ultimate NYC Experience With Mary J. Blige

The legendary Mary J. Blige will be performing during an epic concert in New York City next month on November 18th, and one of the star's biggest fans and some friends are going to enjoy the show and have the ultimate NYC experience — Mary J. Blige style.

In a new contest, iHeartRadio is teaming up with R&B icon to send one lucky winner and up to three friends to NYC to see Mary J. Blige live in concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn with VIP tickets, and a custom video message from Mary herself to toast the winners before the show. Then, the winner and their guests will enjoy dinner at one of Blige's favorite 5-star restaurants in New York. And of course, they will all be going home with autographed "No More Drama" hoodies.

Enter HERE for your chance to win!