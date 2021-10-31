Jon Bon Jovi Tests Positive For COVID-19 Minutes Before Concert
By Ryan Shepard
October 31, 2021
Nearly two years after Tom Hanks tested positive for COVID-19 and the NBA shut down due to the virus, coronavirus still finds a way to impact our daily lives. The latest example of the pandemic taking hold of everyday life happened down in Miami, Florida on Saturday night. Thousands of fans flocked to one of the nation's most coveted travel destinations to be a part of Jon Bon Jovi's three-night “intimate acoustic storyteller" concert series at The Loews Miami Beach Hotel. Fans who made it down to the hotel on night one left amazed by the rock icon's performance, but fans who made it to the hotel on Saturday were left with a bit of disappointing news.
Minutes before Jon Bon Jovi was set to take the stage at The Loews Miami Beach Hotel, the rock star reportedly learned that he has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he was forced to pull out of the show. With that said, NJ.com reports that Jon Bon Jovi is vaccinated and is not experiencing any symptoms at the moment.
“Jon feels great," a spokesperson for the rock legend told the crowd, according to WVSN.
"[He's going] to bed."
Jon Bon Jovi cancels Miami concert. Tested positive for COVID according to staff. @jonbonjovi @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Hrvn7ETEwG— Jessica Holly (@JhollyW) October 30, 2021
After the announcement was made, the spokesperson and Jon Bon Jovi reportedly drove off in a neon yellow Maserati. It is unclear where Jon Bon Jovi went after leaving the venue.
Unfortunately, this is not the first time that Jon Bon Jovi has been impacted by the virus. Asbury Park Press also reports that two members of Jon Bon Jovi's band and his son have also tested positive for the virus before.
As the old saying goes, the show must go on. Other members of the band tested negative for the deadly virus and stuck around to perform for the crowd as scheduled. At this time, it is unclear if the third show will take place as scheduled.