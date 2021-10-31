Jon Bon Jovi Tests Positive For COVID-19 Minutes Before Concert

Nearly two years after Tom Hanks tested positive for COVID-19 and the NBA shut down due to the virus, coronavirus still finds a way to impact our daily lives. The latest example of the pandemic taking hold of everyday life happened down in Miami, Florida on Saturday night. Thousands of fans flocked to one of the nation's most coveted travel destinations to be a part of Jon Bon Jovi's three-night “intimate acoustic storyteller" concert series at The Loews Miami Beach Hotel. Fans who made it down to the hotel on night one left amazed by the rock icon's performance, but fans who made it to the hotel on Saturday were left with a bit of disappointing news.

Minutes before Jon Bon Jovi was set to take the stage at The Loews Miami Beach Hotel, the rock star reportedly learned that he has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he was forced to pull out of the show. With that said, NJ.com reports that Jon Bon Jovi is vaccinated and is not experiencing any symptoms at the moment.

“Jon feels great," a spokesperson for the rock legend told the crowd, according to WVSN.

"[He's going] to bed."