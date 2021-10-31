It's no secret that Lil Nas X and Boosie do not have the best relationship. For more than two years, Boosie has commented on Lil Nas X's sexuality and accused him of having a negative impact on children. In return, Lil Nas X has done what he does better than nearly every other major artist, use social media to troll Boosie. Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse earlier this month when the "Old Town Road" star joked about working on a song with the southern legend. Boosie didn't take kindly to the Grammy winner's words and turned to Twitter. In a now-deleted tweet, Boosie hurled several insults and homophobic slurs at Lil Nas X. Keeping true to his laid back personality, Lil Nas X continued to joke about the matter on Twitter.

"I am truly saddened. i have never been so mortified in my life. I can’t believe Disney Channel has yet to play Halloween Town this entire October," he tweeted.

However, Lil Nas X's father and brother didn't take kindly to Boosie's remarks. Members of the pop star's family proceeded to fire shots back at Boosie in an effort to protect their loved one.

“How the h--- you’re a gangsta rapper promoting drugs, gun violence, degrading women and getting high every video talking about you’re for the kids. Man, sit your old man looking a-- down,” Lil Nas X's father, Robert Stafford, wrote on Instagram.

After all that has happened, Lil Nas X is hoping to bring things to an end. Recently, the "Montero" star took to social media to let fans know that he would stop trolling Boosie.

“Last time I was on Live, I said some s--- that had me going through an entire week of s---,” he said, according to HotNewHipHop.

“I said a certain thing about a certain person, so I’m just gonna leave that s--- alone ’cause it’s boring honestly. It gets boring.”