Watch Paul McCartney Induct Foo Fighters Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

By Katrina Nattress

October 31, 2021

36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside
Photo: Getty Images North America

Paul McCartney inducted the Foo Fighters into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday (October 30) and while introducing the band he drew parallels between his experience in The Beatles and Dave Grohl's in Nirvana.

After recalling how he “heard some music and I fell into rock & roll,” Macca explained how he joined a band. "My group was the Beatles. Like I say, the world changed. Dave did a similar kind of thing. He joined a group, Nirvana.”

“We had a great time with our groups, but eventually tragedy happened and my group broke up. Same happened with Dave. His group broke up under tragic circumstances. So the question is, what do you do now? We both were presented with that question," McCartney continued. “In my case, I said, ‘Well, I’ll make an album where I play all the instruments myself.’ So I did that. Dave’s group broke up, what’s he do? He makes an album where he plays all the instruments himself. Do you think this guy’s stalking me?”

The Foos then led a sing along of “Best Of You,” “My Hero” and “Everlong” before bringing McCartney out to cover the Beatles’ “Get Back” together. Watch footage of the ceremony below.

