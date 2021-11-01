Andy Cohen Reveals New 'Real Housewives' Franchise Will 'Blow The Lid Off'

By Kiyonna Anthony

November 1, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

The Real Housewives franchise is going International! On Monday, Bravo announced that the latest addition to the hit franchise, “The Real Housewives of Dubai," will premiere in 2022. The show's producer, Andy Cohen spoke about the exciting news in a press release, sharing:

“Everything’s bigger in Dubai, and I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international ‘Housewives’ series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides.”

The Watch What Happens Live host stopped by the Today Show on Monday to dish more on the show, referring to the glitzy location “the city of gold” and a “desert oasis.” Cohen gushed:

“We have a great group of friends. This is going to blow the lid off the entire franchise."

RHOD is the 11th city to join the popular Housewives Universe. According to the network:

"The series will follow a group of women “navigating their relationships, careers and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates. With the desert paradise of Dubai as the backdrop, this billionaire’s playground is known for its over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture and wild nightlife scene.”

The RHOD news comes shortly after Bravo announced The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which unites fan favorites from various cities of the Housewives franchise as they vacation together. Ultimate Girls Trip is also set to premiere before the fourth season of “The Real Housewives of Miami," set to air on Peacock after not having aired since 2013.

Bravo has yet to announce the cast of The Real Housewives of Dubai, but fans are ready to pack their bags for Bravo's first original international Housewives franchise, coming in 2022.

