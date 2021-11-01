Andy Cohen Reveals New 'Real Housewives' Franchise Will 'Blow The Lid Off'

RHOD is the 11th city to join the popular Housewives Universe. According to the network:

"The series will follow a group of women “navigating their relationships, careers and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates. With the desert paradise of Dubai as the backdrop, this billionaire’s playground is known for its over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture and wild nightlife scene.”

The RHOD news comes shortly after Bravo announced The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which unites fan favorites from various cities of the Housewives franchise as they vacation together. Ultimate Girls Trip is also set to premiere before the fourth season of “The Real Housewives of Miami," set to air on Peacock after not having aired since 2013.