Atlanta Ranks Among The Best Travel Destinations In The World In 2022

By Kelly Fisher

November 1, 2021

Cropped shot of tourist woman pulling her luggage to her hotel bedroom after check-in.
Photo: Getty Images

Lonely Planet has revealed the best travel destinations for 2022 — and Atlanta is one of the top spots.

In fact, Atlanta is one of only two U.S. destinations that made the travel guide book experts’ list. Here’s how they did it:

Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel lists are formed by whittling down hundreds of nominations from staff, contributors, bloggers and publishing partners, which are then debated and chosen by a panel of travel experts.”

Rankings show the top 10 countries to visit, the top 10 cities in the world, and the top 10 regions for 2022. Atlanta comes in at No. 4 on the list of the best cities to visit:

  1. Auckland, New Zealand
  2. Taipei, Taiwan, province of China
  3. Freiburg, Germany
  4. Atlanta, US
  5. Lagos, Nigeria
  6. Lefkosia, Cyprus
  7. Dublin, Ireland
  8. Merida, Mexico
  9. Florence, Italy
  10. Gyeongju, South Korea

The only other U.S. destination to make one of the lists is West Virginia, which ranks No. 2 on the Top 10 regions for 2022, second only to Westfjords, Iceland. Here’s the full list:

  1. Westfjords, Iceland
  2. West Virginia, U.S.
  3. Xishuangbanna, China
  4. Kent’s Heritage Coast, U.K.
  5. Puerto Rico
  6. Shikoku, Japan
  7. The Atacama Desert, Chile
  8. The Scenic Rim, Australia
  9. Vancouver Island, Canada
  10. Burgundy, France

See the full report here.

