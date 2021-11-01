Atlanta Ranks Among The Best Travel Destinations In The World In 2022

Lonely Planet has revealed the best travel destinations for 2022 — and Atlanta is one of the top spots.

In fact, Atlanta is one of only two U.S. destinations that made the travel guide book experts’ list. Here’s how they did it:

“Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel lists are formed by whittling down hundreds of nominations from staff, contributors, bloggers and publishing partners, which are then debated and chosen by a panel of travel experts.”

Rankings show the top 10 countries to visit, the top 10 cities in the world, and the top 10 regions for 2022. Atlanta comes in at No. 4 on the list of the best cities to visit:

Auckland, New Zealand Taipei, Taiwan, province of China Freiburg, Germany Atlanta, US Lagos, Nigeria Lefkosia, Cyprus Dublin, Ireland Merida, Mexico Florence, Italy Gyeongju, South Korea

The only other U.S. destination to make one of the lists is West Virginia, which ranks No. 2 on the Top 10 regions for 2022, second only to Westfjords, Iceland. Here’s the full list:

Westfjords, Iceland West Virginia, U.S. Xishuangbanna, China Kent’s Heritage Coast, U.K. Puerto Rico Shikoku, Japan The Atacama Desert, Chile The Scenic Rim, Australia Vancouver Island, Canada Burgundy, France

See the full report here.