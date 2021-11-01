Atlanta Ranks Among The Rattiest Cities In America

Atlanta is one of the rattiest cities in America.

Orkin just released its annual findings, showing that the Top 5 cities on the 50-city list “didn’t budge” from last year’s rankings. Atlanta, however, dropped one spot to No. 15, the report shows. “Orkin ranked metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 15, 2020 to September 15, 2021,” the report explains, later noting that rodent visibility increased during “an unprecedented last year.”

“As people resume normal activities, food availability will rise,” Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist, said in the report. “Rodents are experts at sniffing out food and shelter, and they’re resilient in their ways to obtain both. After a year of depleted resources, residential properties offer the ideal habitat for rodents, and once they’ve settled in, they’re capable of reproducing rapidly and in large quantities.”

These are the Top 20 Rattiest Cities:

Chicago Los Angeles New York Washington, D.C. San Francisco Baltimore Philadelphia Detroit Denver Cleveland Seattle Minneapolis Boston Indianapolis Atlanta Pittsburgh San Diego Houston Cincinnati Dallas

Orkin notes steps to help prevent rat infestations, including storing food away, clearing clutter, look for possibly entry points and others.

See the full report from Orkin here.