Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Announces Decision On Prom

Nearly halfway into the new school year, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has announced its decision for the spring prom — and it's good news for anyone looking forward to the end-of-year dance.

After two years of canceled proms, CMS has announced that schools can once again proceed with the dance that is widely viewed as a rite of passage for high school students. According to WBTV, the district has told principals to be "mindful of cancellation clauses when entering contractual agreements with external venues" in case COVID-19 restrictions increase and limit in-person gatherings.

Students are already eagerly awaiting prom after the pandemic shut down the dances around the district in 2020 and 2021. Now that they can finally plan for the big night, dresses, dates and all, including North Mecklenburg High School senior Echo Horne.

"It's such exciting news because I know seniors past years, these past two years, haven't really had the opportunity to have a prom," she said, adding, "I think it's a great way for seniors to be able to connect and really have fun with each other this year because COVID has kind of been a setback for all of us emotionally and mentally through the school year so I think it's something great that's happening."