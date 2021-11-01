Drake's New Insanely Icy Emoji Chain Is All The Internet Is Talking About

By Kiyonna Anthony

November 1, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Drake has added more ice to his blinged out jewelry collection.

The rapper took to social media over the weekend to give fans a glimpse at his brand new chain, courtesy of NYC Luxury. Drizzy shared a glimpse of the lavish piece, equipped with diamond studded emojis, to his Instagram story over the Halloween weekend.

NYC Luxury jewelers also shared a glimpse of the the encrusted emoji choker, thanking the Certified Lover Boy for his purchase, writing:

@champagnepapi thank you for trusting us with the project wasn’t easy but I think we killed it.”

The iced out treasure isn't the only piece Drake recently added to his jewelry collection. Just last week, Punk rapper Young Thug gifted him a custom double-sided OVO charm at his "Chico Amante" themed 35th birthday party, while the Canadian rapper's friend and co-signer Jas Prince blessed the entire family with one of a kind "OVO Owl" pendants.

Drake has a lot to celebrate these days. Just over a month after dropping his sixth studio album CLB, the "Way 2 Sexy" rapper has consistently remained at the top of the charts. Certified Lover Boy recently earned its fifth nonconsecutive week at No. 1 with over 100 million streams. According to reports, Drake has already started putting CLB and several songs from the project up for consideration at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Although he opted not to submit for Record of the year or Song of the Year, Certified Lover Boy as a whole will be considered for Album of the Year, while “Way 2 Sexy” could win Best Rap Performance.

