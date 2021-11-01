Drake's New Insanely Icy Emoji Chain Is All The Internet Is Talking About

Drake has a lot to celebrate these days. Just over a month after dropping his sixth studio album CLB, the "Way 2 Sexy" rapper has consistently remained at the top of the charts. Certified Lover Boy recently earned its fifth nonconsecutive week at No. 1 with over 100 million streams. According to reports, Drake has already started putting CLB and several songs from the project up for consideration at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Although he opted not to submit for Record of the year or Song of the Year, Certified Lover Boy as a whole will be considered for Album of the Year, while “Way 2 Sexy” could win Best Rap Performance.