Dunkin’ Reveals Its 2021 Holiday Drink Menu With All New Seasonal Flavors

Now that Halloween is officially behind us, it's time to start looking ahead to the next holiday season. Dunkin' is here to help us move past spooky season with an exciting announcement On Monday (November 1), Dunkin' revealed a full lineup of new and returning seasonal beverages.

"The holidays are officially a-brewin’ at Dunkin’ with a new Holiday Blend Coffee, new Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte, new White Mocha Hot Chocolate, and returning Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte," a press release reads. Dunkin’ guests can sip on their seasonal beverage in the new festive cups for a limited time, featuring the holiday’s simple, perfectly imperfect joys – candy crumbs, tangled lights, peeking at gifts, or just shaking up the logo – to embrace the pure enjoyment of the little holiday moments with the people that matter most."

Here are all the mouth-watering details about Dunkin's 2021 holiday beverage menu:

New Holiday Blend Coffee: the newest seasonal selection in Dunkin’s Limited Batch Series, blending together quality Colombian and Ethiopian coffees for seasonal flavor notes of sweet molasses and dried fruit.

Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte: back by popular demand. The ultimate holiday beverage features warm notes balanced with cooling peppermint, topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and cocoa powder.

New Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte: helps guests toast to the season, featuring a creamy-rich white chocolate flavor in a signature latte topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar.

New White Mocha Hot Chocolate: a re-imagined traditional holiday classic with an indulgent and creamy milk chocolate profile and notes of white chocolate to sweeten the season.

The holiday menu will launch on Wednesday (November 3) alongside new holiday cups, new on-the-go bakery and snacking options, and a special in-store program to support the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.