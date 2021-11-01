Emergency Vaccine Rule For Large Employers Expected 'In The Coming Days'

By Jason Hall

November 1, 2021

COVID-19 Vaccine At Nursing Home In Pennsylvania
Photo: Getty Images

The Federal Register is reportedly expected to publish the Labor Department's rule requiring private businesses with at least 100 employees to implement a vaccine mandate or test employees weekly in adherence with President Joe Biden's plans made in September.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports the Office of Management and Budget had already fulfilled its requirements for review of emergency rule on Monday (November 1).

"On November 1, the Office of Management and Budget completed its regulatory review of the emergency temporary standard. The Federal Register will publish the emergency temporary standard in the coming days," a Labor Department spokesman said via CNN. "The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been working expeditiously to develop an emergency temporary standard that covers employers with 100 or more employees, firm- or company-wide, and provides options for compliance."
"Covered employers must develop, implement, and enforce a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy, unless they adopt a policy requiring employees to choose either to get vaccinated or to undergo regular COVID-19 testing and wear a face covering at work," the spokesperson added. "The ETS also requires employers to provide paid time to workers to get vaccinated and paid sick leave to recover from any side effects."

President Biden initially announced the Labor Department would draft an emergency rule to push for private businesses with at least 100 employees to implement vaccine mandates or require weekly testing during a speech at the White House in September.

"While America is in much better shape than it was seven months ago when I took office, I need to tell you a second fact: We're in a tough stretch and it could last for awhile," President Biden said.

The emergency temporary standard will require large businesses to offer paid time off for employees to get vaccinated.

The government will be subjected to "Take enfrocement actions" on businesses that don't comply with the order, which may include "substantial fines" levied of up to nearly $14,000 per violation, officials confirmed to CNN.

Officials said the standard was a "minimum" requirement and business can implement stricter policies, which would include mandating the vaccine rather than offering a testing alternative.

