Georgia Woman Gets $700 Bill Despite Not Receiving Treatment At ER

By Kelly Fisher

November 1, 2021

Filling Medical Form, document, stethoscope
Photo: Getty Images

Over the summer, a Georgia woman sat in the waiting area of an emergency room for seven hours.

She waited so long — with no end in sight — that she opted to walk out without receiving any treatment.

Since then, she received a nearly $700 hospital bill.

Taylor Davis recently explained to Fox 5 Atlanta that she went to Emory Decatur Hospital’s emergency room seeking treatment for a head injury. She told the TV station that she “didn't get my vitals taken, nobody called my name. I wasn't seen at all.” Still, she got a bill for $688.35 in connection with the July visit, and was told by a financial services representative that it wasn't a mistake: “You get charged before you are seen. Not for being seen.” The whole experience makes Davis “very reluctant” to set foot in another emergency room again, she told Fox 5. Emory Healthcare responded in a statement, confirming that officials were “looking into this matter” and would follow up with Davis:

“Emory Healthcare takes all patient concerns seriously and appreciates this has been brought to our attention. Our teams are currently looking into this matter and will follow up directly with the individual.”
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices