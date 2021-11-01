Georgia Woman Gets $700 Bill Despite Not Receiving Treatment At ER

Over the summer, a Georgia woman sat in the waiting area of an emergency room for seven hours.

She waited so long — with no end in sight — that she opted to walk out without receiving any treatment.

Since then, she received a nearly $700 hospital bill.

Taylor Davis recently explained to Fox 5 Atlanta that she went to Emory Decatur Hospital’s emergency room seeking treatment for a head injury. She told the TV station that she “didn't get my vitals taken, nobody called my name. I wasn't seen at all.” Still, she got a bill for $688.35 in connection with the July visit, and was told by a financial services representative that it wasn't a mistake: “You get charged before you are seen. Not for being seen.” The whole experience makes Davis “very reluctant” to set foot in another emergency room again, she told Fox 5. Emory Healthcare responded in a statement, confirming that officials were “looking into this matter” and would follow up with Davis:

“Emory Healthcare takes all patient concerns seriously and appreciates this has been brought to our attention. Our teams are currently looking into this matter and will follow up directly with the individual.”