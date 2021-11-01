Seeing double.

On Sunday (October 31), Love Island's Arielle Vandenberg walked into a Halloween party dressed up as Justin Bieber. To her surprise, Justin Bieber himself was already there.

Arielle shared a video of their first interaction on Instagram. "When you dress as Justin Bieber for Halloween and he's actually at the party," she wrote. "I just pooped my pants." Arielle can be seen wearing the oil rig outfit Justin wore for his 'Holy' music video. She even went so far as to make herself appear to be covered in grime as Justin did in the video.

Justin's reaction to spotting the costume is priceless, too. Rocking a fuzzy bear onesie, Justin has a big smile on his face as he playfully teases Arielle for dressing up as him. "Wow! Is this supposed to be a joke?! Are you kidding me? I'm supposed to make fun of you?! That's how it works?" he exclaims.