Major Update On Jameis Winston's Injury Status: Report
By Jason Hall
November 1, 2021
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is expected to miss the remainder of the 2021 NFL season after experiencing a torn ACL and damage to his MCL during Sunday's (October 31) 36-27 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Winston underwent an MRI which confirmed the injury, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.
"#Saints QB Jameis Winston does, in fact, have a torn ACL, source said after the MRI. He is out for the season. There is also damage to the MCL," Rapoport tweeted.
Saints head coach Sean Payton said he expected Winston experienced a "significant" knee injury during his postgame press conference on Sunday.
"I cried when I saw him coming in," Payton said prior to Winston's reported MRI results via ESPN. "It's hard."
Winston still appeared to be in good spirits during the Saints' postgame locker room celebration, appearing in a video on teammate C.J. Gardner-Johnson's Instagram feed dancing while on crutches and later tweeting "WHO DAT!" after the game.
The former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall 2015 NFL Draft pick was named the Saints' starting quarterback in August ahead of a five-touchdown performance during a 38-3 victory against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1.
Winston was replaced by backup Trevor Siemian during Sunday's win as second-string quarterback Taysom Hill was inactive due to a concussion initially experienced in Week 5, though reported to be showing progress in his recovery.
Siemian -- who had previously started 24 games for the Denver Broncos (2016-17) and one for the New York Jets (2019) -- thre for 159 yards and one touchdown on 16 of 29 passing during Sunday's win.