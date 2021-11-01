Major Update On Jameis Winston's Injury Status: Report

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is expected to miss the remainder of the 2021 NFL season after experiencing a torn ACL and damage to his MCL during Sunday's (October 31) 36-27 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Winston underwent an MRI which confirmed the injury, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

"#Saints QB Jameis Winston does, in fact, have a torn ACL, source said after the MRI. He is out for the season. There is also damage to the MCL," Rapoport tweeted.

Saints head coach Sean Payton said he expected Winston experienced a "significant" knee injury during his postgame press conference on Sunday.

"I cried when I saw him coming in," Payton said prior to Winston's reported MRI results via ESPN. "It's hard."