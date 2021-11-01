Man Pretends To Have Gun, Tries To Steal Car From Oregon Driver

An Oregon driver was vigilant enough to call a suspect's bluff when he threatened her over the weekend, KMTR reports.

Springfield Police say officers responded to an incident Saturday night (October 30), where a man reportedly jumped in front of a vehicle on W. Centennial Boulevard near Rainbow Drive.

Reports say 28-year-old Jonothan Andrew McDaniel jumped in front of a female driver's car and pointed what was thought to be a firearm at her. Authorities claim McDaniel demanded the victim get out of the car so he could steal it.

But the eagle-eyed driver noticed the suspect was pretending to have a gun, according to officials. At that point, the victim drove away and went to the police with a description of McDaniel, they added.

Cops got more phone calls of similar incidents happening in Eugene and Lane County just off Centennial Boulevard, and they suspected McDaniel to be behind these acts, as well. They eventually found the suspect and took him into custody without incident.

Police noted that McDaniel was high on methamphetamine at the time, according to an arrest report. He was booked into the Springfield Municipal Jail on a second-degree disorderly conduct charge.

They also thanked the female driver for acting quickly and keeping McDaniel from getting inside her vehicle.