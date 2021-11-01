Man Shoots Son For Playing Guitar Too Long

A 79-year-old Ohio man has been charged with shooting his 50-year-old son because he was playing guitar too long. Fred Hensley Sr. reportedly grew irritated after his son Fred Hensley Jr. refused to stop playing after jamming for over an hour. He grabbed a .380 pistol and threatened to shoot his son if he didn't stop. When he did fire, Hensley Sr. alleged that he aimed to strike the guitar and did not intend to hurt his son; however, the bullet hit Hensley Jr. in the stomach.

According to a police report, Hensley Sr. called 911 after the accident occurred, and while waiting for paramedics to arrive his wounded son assaulted him, resulting in injuries to his face and mouth area. Police found the gun, a spent shell casing, and the guitar riddled with bullet holes during their search of the home in Blue Ash, Ohio.

Hensley Jr. did not remember attacking his father when asked, police said, and has not been charged with any crimes. His father is currently booked at the Hamilton County Justice Center with a bond set at $60,000. He's being charged with felonious assault and domestic violence.

Hensley Jr. was hospitalized, but his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

