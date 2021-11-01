Mariah Carey Says 'It's Time' For Christmas - And Seemingly Hints At '11/5'

Mariah Carey has spoken: Halloween is over, and the Christmas season (a.k.a. Mariah SZN) is here.

Carey made it official with a video shared to her social media channels at midnight on Sunday (October 31), opening with the singer songwriter decked out in a sparkling red dress and matching heels as she steps outside to a pumpkin display on the porch. The jack-o-lantern trio is carved to read “IT’S NOT TIME” — until the Christmas Queen takes a candy cane-patterned bat to the middle one. She announces in a sing-song voice “it’s time” as she smashes the pumpkin, bringing an official end to Halloween. Cue Carey’s cheers as she dons a Santa coat and marks the start of Christmas celebrations, appropriately set to her iconic 1994 holiday song, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Eagle-eyed fans also caught the quick glimpse of “11/5” marked on a wrapped Christmas gift, aiming to keep an eye out for something seemingly coming on Friday (November 5).

Naturally, everyone loved Carey’s public declaration of the change of holiday seasons. Choreographer and dancer Bryan Tanaka commented “#ItsTime#MariahSZN ❤️👑🦋🎄,” and Kris Jenner said she’s “Obsessed!!!!!😍” with Carey’s post. Guinness World Records replied in a tweet: “new record for the earliest celebration of Christmas.”

Carey noted that it’s time “to smash that pumpkin and treat it as pie… cause we still gotta get through Thanksgiving!!!” Still, it’s officially time to start streaming Christmas music. Listen to Mariah Carey on iHeartRadio here. See her official Mariah SZN kickoff here: