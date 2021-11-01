Ohio Officials X-Ray Halloween Candy After Trick-Or-Treater Finds Needle

Ohio authorities are urging parents to check their children’s candy after one trick-or-treater found a sewing needle lodged into a piece of candy.

Officials are even hosting a candy screening on Monday (November 1).

It’s happening because of a “truly distributing” incident that the Fostoria Police Division warned people of in a Facebook status on Sunday morning (October 31):

“Why….why would anyone do this? We’ve all heard of these types of things happening, but to actually have someone do this in our community is truly disturbing! This sewing needle was located by an observant child who reported receiving it after Trick-or-Treating in the area of N. Union, Summit, and Rock Streets in Fostoria last night.”

The police division followed up in a press release that the “tampered candy” led to screening efforts. ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital offered to provide X-Rays of candy distributed in the area, according to the Fostoria Police Division. Police say the exact street where the needle came from is unclear, but officials “feel that it is best to take every reasonable action possible to keep our children safe and to help parents make an informed decision with any candy their children received.”

On Monday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Fostoria residents can take trick-or-treat candy to the hospital to be X-rayed to search for metal objects, the police division stated. Anyone with information about the sewing needle should contact police at (419)435-8573. See the full Fostoria Police Division post here.