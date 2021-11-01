Shakira Says 'You Wouldn't Believe' The 'Drama' Before 2020 Super Bowl Gig

By Hayden Brooks

November 1, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Shakira's glitzy set at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, alongside Jennifer Lopez, didn’t go exactly as planned.

In the Latin icon’s new digital cover story for Glamour UK, Shak, 44, recalled the major beauty blunder that took place the night before the NFL showdown. "You wouldn't believe what happened to me the night before the Super Bowl. So I was dying my hair the night before the Super Bowl, with the exact same hair dye that I use every time. And that night, my hair decided to turn black!" the chart-topper explained of the headline-making Pepsi gig.

"It was [also] my birthday. It was almost midnight. And of course, the next day I had to be up and ready and perfect and fresh. But no, of course, there had to be some kind of drama, especially before the Super Bowl! I was freaking out,” she continued.

Shakira's colorist immediately went to work dyeing her hair back to its usual color, but it required some extensive work. "We had to dye it again, using 40 [volume] peroxide water. My scalp got really irritated," she explained, adding, "A lot of stuff happened after that."

Regardless of the blunder, Shakira and Lopez made history as the first two Latina women to co-headline the coveted performance and were met with rave reviews. "J.Lo, as a Latina born in the U.S., and me, as a Latin American woman in the U.S., had a huge responsibility and opportunity to represent all different minorities through our performance," Shakira said in an interview with Cosmopolitan last month. "In my case, I also wanted to pay homage to my Middle Eastern culture. I feel that we did it."

