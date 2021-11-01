Some Texans Sleeping Outside On Concrete All Night For Driver's Licenses

Getting a driver's license has always been a seemingly hard task. Lines are long and morale is low as people sometimes wait for hours at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

People in North Texas are seeing extremely long wait times. NBC 5 reported that for several months, many people in Texas have been lining up as early as 2 a.m. to book a same-day standby appointment.

Walk-up appointments are only given on a first-come, first-serve basis. They're booked when others cancel their appointments and slots become available.

People who are trying to book appointments online could be waiting until early next year to been seen. But for those who need licenses right away that isn't an option.

Yesh, who waited for a license, told NBC 5. "This is the third time I think I'm coming here. There are times we've come here and had to go back because the line was so big, we knew we couldn't be taken in for that day. If it gets to winter, just imagine what the situation is. This can be an easy fix, it's not rocket science."

DPS said in a statement:

"We understand some customers are having to book appointments weeks, or months, out due to limited availability. We understand the frustration of having to wait, and we encourage people to check availability at numerous locations, as well as check back often to see if appointments have opened up at their location of choice."