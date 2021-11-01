The Most Delicious Vegan Food In Colorado Is At This Restaurant
By Zuri Anderson
November 1, 2021
More Americans are making the big switch to a plant-based diet. According to a 2020 study, nearly 10 million Americans are vegan.
There are several reasons for people to vegan, whether for environmental reasons or to have a healthier diet. With more Americans consuming more plant-based products, hundreds of restaurants dedicated to vegan food have been popping up across the United States. But where can you find the best one in Colorado?
Eat This, Not That! nailed down the best plant-based restaurants in each state. If you want to find the best one in the Centennial State, head over to...
"Denver's Watercourse Foods serves up vegan comfort food like Southern-fried cauliflower 'chicken,' pasta, soft-baked pretzels, and sweet potato cinnamon rolls, plus cocktails and mocktails," writers say.
Watercourse Foods also has a daily happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Get a $2 well shot with the purchase of any other bar drink!
You can find this restaurant at 837 East 17th Avenue in Denver. They're available for dine-in, delivery, and pickup.
Click here to check out Eat This' full list of amazing vegan restaurants across the country.