The Most Delicious Vegan Food In Oregon Is At This Restaurant
By Zuri Anderson
November 1, 2021
More Americans are making the big switch to a plant-based diet. According to a 2020 study, nearly 10 million Americans are vegan.
There are several reasons for people to vegan, whether for environmental reasons or to have a healthier diet. With more Americans consuming more plant-based products, hundreds of restaurants dedicated to vegan food have been popping up across the United States. But where can you find the best one in Oregon?
Eat This, Not That! nailed down the best plant-based restaurants in each state. If you want to find the best one in the Beaver State, head over to...
"Vegan comfort food abounds at Eugene's Cornbread Cafe," writers say. "Locals love the plant-based biscuits and gravy, hush puppies, grits, and chicken and waffles. There's also a build-your-own meal option, where you can choose a favorite main and one to three side dishes."
When it comes to building your own meal, main entrees include southern fried tofu, barbecue seitan steaks and chik'n fried tempeh.
Cornbread Cafe can be found at 1290 W. 7th Ave in Eugene. They're available for curbside pickup and delivery.
