The Most Delicious Vegan Food In Washington Is At This Restaurant
By Zuri Anderson
November 1, 2021
More Americans are making the big switch to a plant-based diet. According to a 2020 study, nearly 10 million Americans are vegan.
There are several reasons for people to vegan, whether for environmental reasons or to have a healthier diet. With more Americans consuming more plant-based products, hundreds of restaurants dedicated to vegan food have been popping up across the United States. But where can you find the best one in Washington state?
Eat This, Not That! nailed down the best plant-based restaurants in each state. If you want to find the best one in the Evergreen State, head over to...
"In Seattle, vegans flock toward the Wayward Vegan Cafe for plant-based versions of eggs benedict, three types of Alfredo pasta dishes, and fried chicken," writers say. "Extra hungry? Grab a WVC Platter, which has hand-battered fried 'chicken,' mac and cheese, kale, and a biscuit."
Wayward Vegan Cafe can be found at 801 NE 65th St, Suite C in Seattle. They're available for curbside pickup and delivery.
