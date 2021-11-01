XXXTENTACION’s Dad Shares Tearful Wedding Moment Featuring His Son's Music

It’s been three years since Florida rapper Xxxtentacion’s death — but his friends and family still remember him the same. Just last week, the late rapper’s father, Dwayne Onfroy, took to Instagram to share an intimate moment from his October 2019 wedding, which showed a tearful Onfroy getting emotional as X’s song, “School Globes” featuring Lil Nas X, played in the background. The grieving father wrote:



“So on this day I was surprised by my wife choosing this song to honor me and Jahseh who had died a year prior. From my reaction the song came and started and THEN SHE WALKED INTO THE ROOM.”