XXXTENTACION’s Dad Shares Tearful Wedding Moment Featuring His Son's Music
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 1, 2021
It’s been three years since Florida rapper Xxxtentacion’s death — but his friends and family still remember him the same. Just last week, the late rapper’s father, Dwayne Onfroy, took to Instagram to share an intimate moment from his October 2019 wedding, which showed a tearful Onfroy getting emotional as X’s song, “School Globes” featuring Lil Nas X, played in the background. The grieving father wrote:
“So on this day I was surprised by my wife choosing this song to honor me and Jahseh who had died a year prior. From my reaction the song came and started and THEN SHE WALKED INTO THE ROOM.”
The late rapper’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, also took to social media to celebrate her son’s success as his record “SAD” was certified diamond by the RIAA.
The celebratory post comes just months after Bernard shared a heartfelt message to her son via Instagram on what would have been his 23rd birthday. She wrote:
"Happy Birthday 23 on the 23rd we never miss the signs you show us. Doing our best to continue everything you started, I love you beyond words. see you in the next life."
Xxxtentacion, born Jahseh Onfroy, was fatally murdered during an armed robbery in his home state of Florida on June 18, 2018. The four suspects ( Robert Allen, Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome and Dedrick Williams) accused of killing the star have been charged with first-degree murder with a firearm and armed robbery. Xxxtentacion's legacy has continued to soar since the young star's sudden passing, and show no signs of slowing down.