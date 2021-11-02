Blake Shelton Talks Past Relationships That 'Seemed Like They Would Work'

Blake Shelton had a moment of reflection on his past romances during an episode of The Voice.

On the Monday (November 1) night episode, the country superstar was working, alongside Knockout Rounds Mega Mentor Ed Sheeran, on coaching Team Blake singer Lana Scott as they prepared for her performance of Taylor Swift's "Wildest Dreams." Scott told the pair that she felt connected to the track as a "newly single" individual and was aware that "not all real stories have a happy ending."

"I've had those relationships that seemed like they would work on paper, too. And they end up not working at all," Shelton replied. While he didn't drop any names, fans know he could have been referring to his marriage to Kaynette Williams from 2003-2006 or his romance with Miranda Lambert. The two dated for four years and tied the knot in 2011. They eventually split in 2015. Shelton went on to find romance with Gwen Stefani, who was coming off her own divorce from Gavin Rossdale. The two wed in July after years of dating.

"Gwen and I, we agreed that if we're going to pull off the ultimate publicity stunt, which is what this relationship is, then we wanted to follow through, man, and go ahead and get married," Blake recently joked during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers in October. "Because you know, the next season of The Voice is coming up and we're team players for NBC."