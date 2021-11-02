Britney Spears Reveals The Truth About Who Was Behind Her Conservatorship

Turns out, it was Britney Spears' mother, Lynne, who birthed the day of conservatorship and the pop superstar shared the revelation in an explosive new Instagram post.

Spears, 39, kicked off the since-deleted post, referencing her signed documents on Tuesday (November 2) consenting to terminate the conservatorship over her person and estate. “The moment I SMILE and I realize I haven’t in a very long time," she wrote, before unveiling the backstory to her 13-year arrangement. "My dad [Jamie] may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea. I will never get those years back. She secretly ruined my life … and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it … so take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go f*ck yourself!!!!"

The most recent update in Spears' situation comes after her father, Jamie, was suspended from the 13-year arrangement and then dropped by his lawyers over concerns that Spears' new attorney will sue after the entanglement is terminated. For now, the #FreeBritney movement is counting down until November 12 when the temporary conservators of her estate and person will meet in court to determine whether the arrangement should be eliminated entirely.