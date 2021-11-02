Dua Lipa Drops Limited Edition Holiday Merch Collection

Dua Lipa is getting into the holiday spirit early this year. On Tuesday (November 2), the 'Don't Start Now' singer announced she's releasing a limited-edition holiday merch collection.

"santaaa babyyyy my first xmas merch collection is here!!" Dua excitedly wrote on Instagram. "Get everything you need for the cosiest holiday yet! Whether it's for yourself or a loved one, from beanies and hoodies to wrapping paper, I GOT YOU! it’s never too early!"