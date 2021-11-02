Dua Lipa Drops Limited Edition Holiday Merch Collection
By Emily Lee
November 2, 2021
Dua Lipa is getting into the holiday spirit early this year. On Tuesday (November 2), the 'Don't Start Now' singer announced she's releasing a limited-edition holiday merch collection.
"santaaa babyyyy my first xmas merch collection is here!!" Dua excitedly wrote on Instagram. "Get everything you need for the cosiest holiday yet! Whether it's for yourself or a loved one, from beanies and hoodies to wrapping paper, I GOT YOU! it’s never too early!"
The holiday collection is available exclusively on Dua's website while supplies last. The collection includes holiday-themed sweat sets, wrapping paper, Christmas stockings, ornaments, beanies, a multi-pack holiday card set, and a mug featuring Dua celebrating Christmas with her pet goats and dog, Dexter.
All the items include original illustrations, as well. The artwork was done by Seoyoung, an illustrator & animator based in Seoul, Korea. Here's a look at all the holiday merch:
Pricing for the collection ranges from $15 - $85. The wrapping paper and individually purchased ornaments are the least expensive items, while the sweatsuits are the most expensive.
Dua is performing during this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, alongside a star-studded lineup of artists. Fans can tune in to watch the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball live from New York on Friday, December 10th via an exclusive livestream on The CW App and CWTV.com. The event will also be broadcast live on all iHeartRadio CHR stations nationwide. Then, relive the best moments from this year's show during a nationwide television special on Wednesday, December 15th at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW Network, which will also air again on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25th at 8 pm ET/PT.