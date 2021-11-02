Frank Iero Shares The Hilarious 40th Birthday Present His Dad Gave Him
By Katrina Nattress
November 2, 2021
It's fitting that Frank Iero's birthday is on Halloween. What's not so on-brand for the My Chemical Romance guitarist is the gift his dad gave him to celebrate the big 4-0 this year.
He took to Instagram to share the hilarious present: a sweatshirt and matching baseball hat that say "Genuine Antique Iero. Been There, Done That, Can't Remember."
"yes, i turned 40 years old on sunday," he captioned the photo. "yes, based on some of the gifts i received this year i believe my dad has started shopping through either catalogs or facebook ads."
See the funny post below.
My Chemical Romance plan to finally embark on their long-awaited reunion tour next year. Check out a full list of dates below.
My Chemical Romance Tour Dates
03/12/2022 – Western Springs, NZ @ The Outerfields at Western Springs
05/17/2022 – St. Austell, UK @ Eden Sessions
05/19/2022 – Milton Keynes, UK @Stadium MK
05/21/2022 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK
05/22/2022 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK
05/24/2022 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham
06/04/2022 – Bologna, IT @ Sonic Park Fest
06/21/2022 – Bonn, DE @ KUNST!RASEN
06/22/2022 – Bonn, DE @ KUNST!RASEN
08/29/2022 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/05/2022 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/07/2022 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/13/2022 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/15/2022 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/20/2022 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
09/21/2022 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
09/24/2022 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
09/27/2022 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/28/2022 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/30/2022 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/03/2022 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
10/05/2022 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
10/07/2022 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
10/11/2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/12/2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/14/2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/15/2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum