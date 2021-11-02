It's fitting that Frank Iero's birthday is on Halloween. What's not so on-brand for the My Chemical Romance guitarist is the gift his dad gave him to celebrate the big 4-0 this year.

He took to Instagram to share the hilarious present: a sweatshirt and matching baseball hat that say "Genuine Antique Iero. Been There, Done That, Can't Remember."

"yes, i turned 40 years old on sunday," he captioned the photo. "yes, based on some of the gifts i received this year i believe my dad has started shopping through either catalogs or facebook ads."

See the funny post below.