Frank Iero Shares The Hilarious 40th Birthday Present His Dad Gave Him

By Katrina Nattress

November 2, 2021

Photo: Getty Images North America

It's fitting that Frank Iero's birthday is on Halloween. What's not so on-brand for the My Chemical Romance guitarist is the gift his dad gave him to celebrate the big 4-0 this year.

He took to Instagram to share the hilarious present: a sweatshirt and matching baseball hat that say "Genuine Antique Iero. Been There, Done That, Can't Remember."

"yes, i turned 40 years old on sunday," he captioned the photo. "yes, based on some of the gifts i received this year i believe my dad has started shopping through either catalogs or facebook ads."

See the funny post below.

My Chemical Romance plan to finally embark on their long-awaited reunion tour next year. Check out a full list of dates below.

My Chemical Romance Tour Dates

03/12/2022 – Western Springs, NZ @ The Outerfields at Western Springs

05/17/2022 – St. Austell, UK @ Eden Sessions

05/19/2022 – Milton Keynes, UK @Stadium MK

05/21/2022 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK

05/22/2022 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK

05/24/2022 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham

06/04/2022 – Bologna, IT @ Sonic Park Fest

06/21/2022 – Bonn, DE @ KUNST!RASEN

06/22/2022 – Bonn, DE @ KUNST!RASEN

08/29/2022 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/05/2022 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/07/2022 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/13/2022 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/15/2022 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/20/2022 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/21/2022 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/24/2022 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

09/27/2022 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/28/2022 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/30/2022 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/03/2022 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

10/05/2022 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

10/07/2022 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10/11/2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/12/2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/14/2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/15/2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Frank IeroMy Chemical Romance
