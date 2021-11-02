'GMA' Anchor T.J. Holmes Tears Up While Remembering Atlanta's Jovita Moore

Atlanta is mourning the loss of longtime news anchor Jovita Moore, including fellow journalists.

Moore died of brain cancer at age 54.

T.J. Holmes shared a tribute to the late WSB-TV anchor on Good Morning America on Tuesday morning (November 2), and struggled to get through it without getting choked up. Holmes shared that Moore took him under her wing when he moved to Atlanta as an anchor for CNN, and Holmes knew “she’s a special lady,” he said on air. “I didn’t realize I had to do this read this morning, and Jovita was something special,” he explained, apologizing for tearing up. There’s “nothing to apologize for,” Robin Roberts assured Holmes. “I absolutely agree with you. Her personality (was) so electric, dynamic, and such a beautiful smile, beautiful person.”

Here’s what Holmes said as he remembered Moore on Good Morning America:

“We are remembering Jovita Moore this morning, a beloved anchor at ABC affiliate WSB in Atlanta. She passed away over the weekend at the age of 54 after battling brain cancer. She arrived at that station in 1998, spent more than two decades covering the ins and outs of Atlanta. Tributes have been pouring in for Jovita over the weekend, from Martin Luther King III, to Gov. (Brian) Kemp, to Sen. Jon Ossoff. Tyler Perry shared this on Twitter: ‘We know you fought with all you had! I will miss your beautiful smile and warm laughter, let alone seeing you in my living room everyday.’ The Atlanta Falcons also shared a tribute on their halo board honoring her legacy. She’s survived by her mother, two children… I’m sorry.

“I moved to Atlanta as a CNN anchor and she took me in, and that woman is special. I’m sorry. I didn’t realize I had to do this read this morning, and Jovita was something special…She was a queen there, in Atlanta, and to take me in, I spent countless times with her and just, she’s a special lady.”

Watch the clip here: